We marched for our future

On Saturday 20th October, the Liberal Democrats marched in the People's Vote Rally, the largest public demonstration in a decade, calling on the government to give the final say on Brexit to the British public.

And we were there marching with bells on.

We had local parties marching

Our MPs were getting in on the action

Leader of the Lib Dems, Vince Cable MP, addressing crowds at the march.

Deputy Leader Jo Swinson MP with her son, (left Tom Brake MP, Baroness Susan Kramer; right Ed Davey MP, Caroline Pidgeon AM)

Ed Davey MP, marching with his daughter.

Plus we were joined by Liberal Democrat councillors, campaigners, activists and members from across the country.

Thank you to everyone who marched with us. The Liberal Democrats are the home of Remain - and we will continue to fight with everything we have to stop Brexit.