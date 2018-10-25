Liberal Democrats

We marched for our future

The Liberal Democrats are the only major political party campaigning for a Final Say on Brexit - and we truly turned up for the People's march.

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 25, 2018 4:10

On Saturday 20th October, the Liberal Democrats marched in the People's Vote Rally, the largest public demonstration in a decade, calling on the government to give the final say on Brexit to the British public. 

And we were there marching with bells on. 

31620663968_7c1d7807d3_k.jpg

We had local parties marching

oxfordshire_2.jpg

south_cambs.jpg

31590440888_98a98f4030_o.jpg

Our MPs were getting in on the action

44579755675_67e632d258_k.jpg

Leader of the Lib Dems, Vince Cable MP, addressing crowds at the march. 

30553608757_77231759ea_k.jpg

Deputy Leader Jo Swinson MP with her son, (left Tom Brake MP, Baroness Susan Kramer; right Ed Davey MP, Caroline Pidgeon AM)

30553659127_326ec65191_k.jpg

Ed Davey MP, marching with his daughter.

Plus we were joined by Liberal Democrat councillors, campaigners, activists and members from across the country.

44579759545_e33f3ce396_k.jpg

44579731055_c7b0933d5c_k.jpg

rod.jpg

45493626611_7e9ea7bf8a_k.jpg

45442278292_4dba805cee_k.jpg

44768319564_d68f44ebfb_k.jpg

tumi.jpg

stop_brexit.jpg

Thank you to everyone who marched with us. The Liberal Democrats are the home of Remain - and we will continue to fight with everything we have to stop Brexit. 

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy