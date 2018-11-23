We need to talk about homelessness

The latest report from Shelter has revealed that 1 in 52 people living in the capital are homeless.

That’s thousands of vulnerable people forced to go without food, warmth and a roof over their head.

The report also shows that around 320,000 people are now homeless across the country.

It’s an absolute disgrace.

While Theresa May has been busy botching Brexit, she’s let her party wreak a homelessness crisis in our capital. Thousands of people are suffering the dangers of sleeping out on the streets. That’s 320,000 people who don’t have a home to go to. And the government has done nothing.

This failure is nothing short of a dereliction of duty.

The country needs more social housing and it needs them now.

That’s why we’re calling for the government to build 50,000 social houses every year until this problem is solved. This should be increased to 100,000 as soon as possible.

The situation is urgent. Housing benefits aren't enough to cover rent and thousands of houses across the UK aren't being used. This needs to change.

The government is failing and the people deserve better.

We’re demanding better for homeless people all over the UK. And we’ll carry on demanding better until no one in the UK has to sleep without a roof over their head.