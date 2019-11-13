We should not stand aside for Jeremy Corbyn's Labour

Lib Dem and Remainer social media is aflutter today with discussions of the Canterbury situation.

Some people argue with great passion that we should be standing aside for Labour’s candidate Rosie Duffield. I know Rosie and she is a good person. I think she would be a much better fit in the Liberal Democrats, but she has chosen to stay in Labour. I understand people’s instinctive desire to give her a clear run at her seat in the name of Remain.

But let’s remember – Liberal Democrats made it clear that we were open to negotiations with dedicated Remainers.

That’s why we are part of the groundbreaking “Unite to Remain” agreements in 60 seats and we have also stood aside for arch Remainers Dominic Grieve, Anna Soubry and Gavin Shuker.

It is unprecedented for one of the main parties to do this.

However, Labour refused to take part in any of these negotiations, to give any ground or co-operate on any level.

This is not surprising. Every Labour candidate, no matter how sympathetic, is standing on Jeremy Corbyn’s manifesto for a Labour negotiated Brexit.

Yes, Labour have said they would back a People’s Vote, but their leader blocked the party backing remaining in the EU at their conference in September and a number of their Shadow Cabinet have said they will campaign to Leave in that scenario.

As the Head of Momentum said this week, Labour is not a Remain Party. Every extra Labour MP pushes Corbyn and his version of Brexit toward Downing Street. She also refused to countenance Labour standing aside in any constituency in favour of Remain parties like ours.

There are a small handful of other candidates that some ardent Remainers wish we would stand aside for, like David Gauke. But he has repeatedly said the best outcome would have been a soft Brexit and reluctantly feels that perhaps a confirmatory vote on Boris’ deal would break the deadlock. That is not the same as being a strong voice for Remain.

There is a better choice – STOP BREXIT. That’s what the Liberal Democrats are offering in this election.

The media are trying to define this election as a choice between “a Conservative hard Brexit vs a softer Labour Brexit” – but that is not a true reflection of the choice for voters.

Our results in the Euro elections showed that people want a Remain party and they will vote for us if we show we are dedicated, credible and principled.

As things stand, Labour will not gain a single Conservative seat in this election, but in dozens of constituencies, the Liberal Democrats are either ahead or running the Conservatives close (and in every one of them, a Labour candidate is standing!).



If we’re to stop Brexit and stop Boris Johnson on 12th December, Britain needs the Liberal Democrats to win.

Please keep up your efforts to make this happen!