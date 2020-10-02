Liberal Democrats

The Weekly Whip

Lib Dems take a stand against the government. We were the largest group to vote against the Coronavirus Act. Daisy Cooper also led the cross-party calls for the government to scrap the 10pm curfew.

By Alex McBeath, Oct 02, 2020 5:10

Palace of Westminster.

Welcome to the Weekly Whip. Your one-stop shop for Lib Dem Parliamentary updates, covering the week that was and the week to come. 

For up to date information from the Lib Dem Whips Office, follow us on Twitter: @LibDemWhips

Weekly Whip w/c 28th July

Monday 28th September

We had a relatively quiet start to the week with a general debate on Covid-19. Munira led our response to this debate, highlighting our concerns with the situation in care homes. 

A day with no votes gave our MPs an opportunity to give their attention to our final day of conference, and in particular Ed’s first conference speech as leader of the Party. In a moving and personal speech he made a strong commitment to be the voice of carers. 

 

Tuesday 29th September

A very busy day in the Commons with the remaining stages of the Internal Market Bill. In total there were 6 votes, 4 at report stage and 2 at 3rd reading. Please see the full breakdown of the votes here.

We were pleased to support our Alliance colleague Stephen Farry in his division to removed clause 45, the provision in the Bill allowing the government to break international law. 

Wera spoke passionately for us at Report Stage, highlighting the dreadful precedent breaking our international agreements will have on our reputation as a Country. 

We only had 1 hour for the 3rd reading debate, much of which was taken up by Ian Blackford’s speech, but it gave Sarah Olney an excellent opportunity to intervene…

https://twitter.com/LibDemWhips/status/1311018839912611840?s=20

 

Wednesday 30th September

Another big day for the Lib Dems in Parliament. Ed Davey led our efforts against the Coronavirus Act being renewed. We had grave reservations with the bill including the effects on the disabled, those who require care, along with curbs on civil liberties.

Given the government did not offer any concession on the rights to the disabled community and we had no opportunity but to oppose. 

See the breakdown of the votes here, we were the largest party to oppose the Bill. 

The end of the day saw 3 votes on Planning regulations. We joined Labour is the lobbies to get the Sis revoked. All three pertained to the increased permission for developers to build upwards another two storeys on top of existing and in some cases, new buildings 

 

Thursday 1st September

Thursday brought another day in which the Lib Dems led the opposition to government. Daisy Cooper had a UQ accepted on the 10pm curfew for the hospitality industry. Matt Hancock eventually accepted the importance of the issue and changed the UQ to a statement. This did not stop Daisy eviscerating the policy in particular the lack of evidence behind it. 

We had time to go through all stages of a short Bill too. The Social Security (up rating of benefits) Bill allowed the government to increase social securities even though average earnings growth fell below 0% this year. Wendy highlighted the need to focus on intergenerational fairness when considering the triple lock. 

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.