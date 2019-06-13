Chuka Umunna joins the Liberal Democrats

Leaving a political party is never an easy decision - nor one that one makes lightly. I know that from my own experience nearly 40 years ago!



Tonight, Chuka Umunna announced that he has joined the Liberal Democrats.



And I am delighted to welcome him to our party, as the Liberal Democrat MP for Streatham.







For the last three years, Chuka has worked by our side as one of the most redoubtable anti-Brexit campaigners.



We have worked together effectively and defeated the Government dozens of times in Parliament– and helped to ensure Brexit was delayed until October.



I know that over the next few months Chuka will be a great asset in our fight to stop Brexit.



In February, the 11 MPs who formed “The Independent Group” were right in their diagnosis that politics in the shape of two old parties is broken.



I’m pleased that Chuka has seen that the solution - the Liberal Democrats - has been here all along. We are clearly the pro-European, liberal, centre-ground party.



In the last few months, we have conclusively demonstrated that our party is a powerful force in British politics.



Thank you for all that you have done - and will do to bring about that success.