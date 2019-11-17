The Liberal Democrats' £6bn pledge to strengthen the welfare system

Conservative austerity has left a fifth of UK citizens in poverty, unable to afford even the most basic essentials.

Since 2015, the Tories have bungled the roll-out of Universal Credit, made brutal cuts to benefits and introduced their senseless two-child limit that is fuelling child poverty.

By fixing our broken welfare system, we can ensure that everyone has the same opportunities regardless of where they come from.

Millions of people’s lives have worsened as a result of this government - and so today, the Liberal Democrats are announcing our bold proposals to invest £6 billion per year to strengthen the welfare system over the next Parliament.

We will prioritise tackling the crisis of child poverty by abolishing the cruel two-child limit for Universal Credit and ending the unfair benefits cap.

A Liberal Democrat government will tackle in-work poverty by using part of the Remain bonus - the £50 billion of extra funding that would be generated by stopping Brexit - to restore Work Allowances and introduce a second-earner Work Allowance. We will also invest in boosting the Local Housing Allowance by linking it to average rents in each area.



Our plans to strengthen the UK's welfare system will protect the most vulnerable and help to build a brighter future.



