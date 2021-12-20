Wells Constituency Liberal Democrats Campaign Organiser

Wells Constituency would also welcome applications from those who wish to job-share.

Start date: As soon as possible

Location:Constituency-based, at present in Street, Somerset but with a significant element of home working to suit the successful candidate and the Constituency Executive Committee

Hours:40 per week with 20 days’ paid holiday per year plus Bank Holidays (or pro rata). You may expect to work in the evenings and at weekends, according to campaign needs. Time off in lieu will be awarded when an election campaign necessitates working additional hours.

Salary:Subject to skills and experience.

Do you want to make a difference?

An exciting opportunity has arisen for the right person to join us as Campaign Organiser in a Parliamentary seat won by the Lib Dems between 2010 and 2015, with a strong local desire to return a Lib Dem MP at the next General Election.

We have numerous local Councillors, a prominent former MP and a strong membership with committed activists.

We are looking for a Campaign Organiser to join us at an important time, and to be key member of our team, leading our campaigning to win a majority of the Constituency’s seats on Somerset Council next year and re-elect a Lib Dem MP in 2023 or 2024.

This contract will be permanent, subject to an initial three-month probationary period.

The Job Description and Person Specification can be found here:

Further information is available from Rosemary Hasler on 01934 712264 / 07866 760329; Martin Dunton on 07584 424602 or by email on [email protected]

Your CV and a hand-written letter of application (no more than one side of A4) should be attached / scanned and sent to [email protected], explaining why you believe you would be the best candidate for this role.

Please indicate whether you are interested in a full-time post or in a job share, or both. Please also provide full contact details for three referees, one personal and two from previous employers.

Interviews will take place from the first week of January 2022.