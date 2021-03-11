Kirsty Williams delivers a new Welsh curriculum

Thanks to our Education Minister Kirsty Williams MS, the Senedd has just passed a new, modern and truly Welsh curriculum for schools.

It has been designed working closely with teachers, schools, students and community organisations across Wales and internationally.

This modern, open, and ambitious curriculum includes:

🧠 A whole-school approach to mental health

🍎 Trusting teachers, giving them freedom to be creative with lessons

🏳️‍🌈 Truly inclusive relationships and sexuality education for all pupils

💬 A modern approach to modern languages

📚 Welsh history, citizenship & identity in all its diversity

🆘 Lifesaving skills and first aid

This couldn’t have happened without Kirsty in the Senedd, in Government, fighting for pupils, teachers and communities.

The new curriculum is welcomed with enthusiasm across the education system" Rebecca Williams, UCAC

The new curriculum is the biggest change to education in Wales in 30 years. It replaces an outdated 1980s curriculum with one which will prepare children and young people in Wales for adult life.

