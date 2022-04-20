Welsh LibDems Chief Executive

Job Title: Welsh Chief Executive

Responsible to: President of the Welsh Liberal Democrats

Salary: To be agreed, in the range of £45,000 - £50,000 pro rata

Benefit: 8% Employer's Pension Contribution

Hours: Part Time:30 hours (4 days) per week

Tenure: Permanent (subject to a six month probationary with two three-month reviews)

Location: Cardiff

Closing Date: 20th May 2022

Role of the Chief Executive

To achieve maximum elected representation and the implementation of Liberal Democratic policies in Wales, the Chief Executive leads the party administration and directs the human, financial and administrative resources of the Party.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

[email protected]

Please apply by email attaching:

A current detailed CV;

A letter of application no more than 2 sides of A4 with A statement of suitability (drawing from the competencies listed in the job description), and Details for two referees, one of whom should be your current or most recent employer.



Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.