We need to be ready for the fight of our lives

Along with so many friends, colleagues and supporters, I find myself in the fight of a lifetime. Our democracy is under threat. A Prime Minister who behaves increasingly like an autocrat is trying to push through a no deal Brexit against the will of Parliament and the people.

Having studied History and grown up in Germany, I am acutely aware of how fragile democracy is. In case you missed my interview on BBC Points West, here are my thoughts on what we are seeing here in the UK and why the suspension of Parliament is such a deeply worrying development.

Peaceful protests have been happening all over the country. I was proud to march at the head of a massive #StopTheCoup demonstration in Bath that saw hundreds of people take to our city’s streets.

Since the referendum, the government’s treatment of the more than three million EU citizens living in our country has been truly appalling.

The Liberal Democrats are ready to take on Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn and win.

EU citizens are deeply woven into our society: they are our family, friends, colleagues and neighbours. They contribute so much to our communities and to our economy and they have my full support.

The threat to our democracy is real. We must be under no illusions and cannot take anything for granted.

Now Boris Johnson’s Parliamentary majority has been slashed so thoroughly, a general election is even more likely. The Liberal Democrats are ready to take on Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn and win.

