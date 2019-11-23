Liberal Democrats

What are people saying about our Manifesto for the Future?

Nov 23, 2019

On Wednesday, Jo Swinson revealed our bold plan for building a brighter future. Our manifesto is green, progressive and inclusive… 

And the reviews have been glowing!

On the NHS, Lynda Thomas, the CEO of Macmillan, agreed that we need to back our nurses and staff. She said:

Our open, caring policies seemed to impress you!

And speaking of protecting nature...

We’re the only party prepared to tackle the climate emergency with the urgency required. Friends of the Earth were quick to praise our green policies:

It’s so, so important that we safeguard our planet for the next generation. We plan to do just that!

We’re also going to build 100,000 homes for social rent each year. Shelter and Inside Housing thought that this was a brilliant idea:

We had some wonderful support from our friends in the Legal community.

The Secret Barrister is a Twitter legend and champion of best practice in law and politics. He loved our commitment to Legal Aid:

And Jo Maugham QC, hero of the prorogation trial, was a fan of our manifesto, too!

We saw particularly strong support for our plans to modernise our politics. Adam Wagner, human rights barrister and host of the Better Human podcast, wrote:

TechWorld also wrote a piece praising our proposed reforms to tech and data...

And we are also the only party who really listen to you. When you tell us about your financial worries and what can be done differently, we hear you.

The response to our policies on Off-Payroll tax and train fares shows that we understand, and we demand better:

Faisal Islam, the BBC’s Economics editor, gave our economic policies a thumbs-up in his analysis...

Oh, and as if that wasn’t enough, let’s not forget Jo smashing it at the CBI conference on Tuesday.

How did she do among business leaders? 

Yup.

In conclusion?

Our manifesto is the only Plan for the Future. While the two, tired old parties would take us back to the past, we have a bold, brighter vision for our country.

From the sound of things, you share that vision with us!

