What are people saying about our Manifesto for the Future?

On Wednesday, Jo Swinson revealed our bold plan for building a brighter future. Our manifesto is green, progressive and inclusive…

And the reviews have been glowing!

On the NHS, Lynda Thomas, the CEO of Macmillan, agreed that we need to back our nurses and staff. She said:

In response to the Liberal Democrat's manifesto Macmillan CEO Lynda Thomas has given the following response pic.twitter.com/bOdWjdTfkk — Macmillan Campaigning (@Mac_campaigning) November 20, 2019

Our open, caring policies seemed to impress you!

Some eye-catching proposals in the Lib Dem manifesto:

🔸Gender "X" on UK passports

🔸Humanist marriages

🔸“Gender-neutral” school uniforms

🔸Ban real fur & caged hens

🔸Body for horse welfare to prevent the “abuse & deaths” of racehorses

🔸“Blue belt” of marine protected areas https://t.co/V34RDuI5fm — Sophia Sleigh (@SophiaSleigh) November 20, 2019

And speaking of protecting nature...

We’re the only party prepared to tackle the climate emergency with the urgency required. Friends of the Earth were quick to praise our green policies:

.@LibDems have included lots of strong policies to tackle the nature & #ClimateEmergency in their manifesto from warm homes & clean energy to reducing waste but it fails to end road building, HS2, and regional runway expansion. What do you think? #GE2019 https://t.co/MX8uoo1LK5 — Friends of the Earth 🌍 (@friends_earth) November 20, 2019

It’s so, so important that we safeguard our planet for the next generation. We plan to do just that!

We’re also going to build 100,000 homes for social rent each year. Shelter and Inside Housing thought that this was a brilliant idea:

The @LibDems commitment to get building in their #GE2019 manifesto is vital and lays the gauntlet down for all parties.



Their pledge to #BuildSocialHousing at scale would, if implemented, do more than any other single measure to end the #HousingEmergency🏠🚨 — Shelter (@Shelter) November 20, 2019

A new Rent to Own social housing model would be introduced under a Liberal Democrat government, according to the party’s manifesto #ukhousing https://t.co/UivR5AiIUv — Inside Housing (@insidehousing) November 20, 2019

We had some wonderful support from our friends in the Legal community.

The Secret Barrister is a Twitter legend and champion of best practice in law and politics. He loved our commitment to Legal Aid:

This is more like it. https://t.co/r6emhoTHR7 — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) November 20, 2019

And Jo Maugham QC, hero of the prorogation trial, was a fan of our manifesto, too!

Quite a lot to like here. Sensible stuff on vulnerable workers, for parents, a health and care tax, state spending on housing, tackling hate crime, and reform of our democracy. https://t.co/UBzNUc6nDf — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) November 20, 2019

We saw particularly strong support for our plans to modernise our politics. Adam Wagner, human rights barrister and host of the Better Human podcast, wrote:

These from the Lib Dem manifesto are good plans for a healthy democracy. I agree it's time for a written constitution - see next @BHumanPodcast! https://t.co/E4lTAzJL2C pic.twitter.com/ZnvM1EKTHv — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) November 20, 2019

TechWorld also wrote a piece praising our proposed reforms to tech and data...

And we are also the only party who really listen to you. When you tell us about your financial worries and what can be done differently, we hear you.

The response to our policies on Off-Payroll tax and train fares shows that we understand, and we demand better:

BREAKING NEWS: Lib Dems manifesto says they will review IR35 changes



This is of course great news. The Lib Dems totally understand the issues with Off-Payroll and many of the correspondence with Lib Dem MPs has been positive.



Join the campaign:https://t.co/yOeSMN1bjv — Andy Taylor (@NetDevAutomate) November 20, 2019

Lib Dem’s to unveil a five year fares freeze ‘for commuters and season ticket holders’ in their manifesto today



Deputy leader Ed Davey said: ‘People are paying way over the odds for what has often been an appalling service’https://t.co/HthjfO6asX — Joel Taylor (@JoelTaylorhack) November 20, 2019

Faisal Islam, the BBC’s Economics editor, gave our economic policies a thumbs-up in his analysis...

First take Libdem manifesto numbers - fiscal virtue on surpluses = extra tax earmarked for specific purposes. And massive rise in Air Passenger Duty take = hundreds of pounds per flight for some frequent flyers.



And would less cannabis mean fewer police? https://t.co/MRFhxGtp9n — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) November 20, 2019

Oh, and as if that wasn’t enough, let’s not forget Jo smashing it at the CBI conference on Tuesday.

How did she do among business leaders?

Liberal Democrats show a business-friendly face https://t.co/7fv9B7Hyoj — FT UK Politics (@ftukpolitics) November 20, 2019

Yup.

In conclusion?

Our manifesto is the only Plan for the Future. While the two, tired old parties would take us back to the past, we have a bold, brighter vision for our country.

From the sound of things, you share that vision with us!