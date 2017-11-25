When will government listen to defence cuts warnings?

It has been reported that defence minister Tobias Ellwood has threatened to resign if military cuts bring the army below 70,000 soldiers.

When will the government listen and learn?

Former members of all three armed services, informed commentators, members of both Houses of Parliament and now a defence minister have all voiced their deepening anxieties about possible heavy cuts in the defence budget.

Reducing the army even further, cutting the Royal Marines, and selling surface ships will fracture our defence capability.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to spending 2% of GDP on defence and are campaigning to stop cuts to the Royal Marines.