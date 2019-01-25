Jeremy Corbyn's Missing Brexit Backbone - LIVE

19:48: Reports are coming in that Jeremy's backbone has been seen in a nearby bookstore. Is it brushing up on rules about EU state aid?

SPOTTED! Corbyn's backbone on Brexit.

It might be more useful in Parliament during this mess though...

Tell Corbyn to back a people's vote now > https://t.co/70T7fUD95D pic.twitter.com/lbYgDDSWyv — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) 25 January 2019

17:17: We've had a tipoff that Corbyn's backbone was spotted enjoying a slice of cake and a cuppa in a local cafe...

SPOTTED! Corbyn's backbone on Brexit.

Not where it should be though… Enjoying a slice of cake when it should be standing up to Brexit.

Tell Corbyn to back a people's vote now > https://t.co/70T7fUlye5 pic.twitter.com/ZUZBjb8QxO — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 25, 2019

16:38: Following weeks of speculation amid his seeming inability to actually take a meaningful stance in the Brexit debate, concerns that Jeremy Corbyn's spine may have gone AWOL appears to have been vindicated. Reports are coming in that it's been spotted on a tour around London.

We can only hope it'll be returned to it soon - with just 63 days to go until Brexit, the UK desperately needs the Leader of the Opposition to get off the fence and back a people's vote. Sign our open letter to him today and tell him that.