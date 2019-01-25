Liberal Democrats

Jeremy Corbyn's Missing Brexit Backbone - LIVE

Jeremy Corbyn's been showing the signs of a missing backbone for a while now, particularly whenever Brexit comes up. We're here with live updates amid reports it's been seen all over London.

By Dan Schmeising, Jan 25, 2019 5:01

19:48: Reports are coming in that Jeremy's backbone has been seen in a nearby bookstore. Is it brushing up on rules about EU state aid?

17:17: We've had a tipoff that Corbyn's backbone was spotted enjoying a slice of cake and a cuppa in a local cafe...

16:38: Following weeks of speculation amid his seeming inability to actually take a meaningful stance in the Brexit debate, concerns that Jeremy Corbyn's spine may have gone AWOL appears to have been vindicated. Reports are coming in that it's been spotted on a tour around London.

We can only hope it'll be returned to it soon - with just 63 days to go until Brexit, the UK desperately needs the Leader of the Opposition to get off the fence and back a people's vote. Sign our open letter to him today and tell him that.

