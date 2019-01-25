Jeremy Corbyn's Missing Brexit Backbone - LIVE

19:48: Reports are coming in that Jeremy's backbone has been seen in a nearby bookstore. Is it brushing up on rules about EU state aid?
SPOTTED! Corbyn's backbone on Brexit.— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) 25 January 2019
It might be more useful in Parliament during this mess though...
Tell Corbyn to back a people's vote now > https://t.co/70T7fUD95D pic.twitter.com/lbYgDDSWyv
17:17: We've had a tipoff that Corbyn's backbone was spotted enjoying a slice of cake and a cuppa in a local cafe...
SPOTTED! Corbyn's backbone on Brexit.— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 25, 2019
Not where it should be though… Enjoying a slice of cake when it should be standing up to Brexit.
Tell Corbyn to back a people's vote now > https://t.co/70T7fUlye5 pic.twitter.com/ZUZBjb8QxO
16:38: Following weeks of speculation amid his seeming inability to actually take a meaningful stance in the Brexit debate, concerns that Jeremy Corbyn's spine may have gone AWOL appears to have been vindicated. Reports are coming in that it's been spotted on a tour around London.
We can only hope it'll be returned to it soon - with just 63 days to go until Brexit, the UK desperately needs the Leader of the Opposition to get off the fence and back a people's vote. Sign our open letter to him today and tell him that.