Which Lib Dems have made the biggest difference to you?

Hear from our members about the people in the Liberal Democrats that mean the most to them.

By Liberal Democrats, Sep 04, 2018 2:09

Over the weekend, member Ruby Chow started a thread on Twitter asking Lib Dems who the top ten most important people in the party were to them.

What followed was a thread full of love for Lib Dems across the country who have encouraged, supported or inspired others.

Some members named MPs and Lords that inspired them the most:

Even showing appreciation for previous leaders:

Members found it difficult to keep their list under 10 people:

Many enjoyed meeting members through campaigning on the streets spreading Lib Dem love wherever they went.

Praise didn’t stop there and members discussed those who have guided them through their Lib Dems paths and passages.

It was so lovely to see our members received bucketloads of praise for their noble and often unsung actions. If you have a list of your own, add it here:

