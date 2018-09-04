Which Lib Dems have made the biggest difference to you?

Over the weekend, member Ruby Chow started a thread on Twitter asking Lib Dems who the top ten most important people in the party were to them.

What followed was a thread full of love for Lib Dems across the country who have encouraged, supported or inspired others.

Some members named MPs and Lords that inspired them the most:

— Anthony Faircloud #FBPE (@AJ_Fairclough) September 2, 2018

Even showing appreciation for previous leaders:

— Cllr Sarah Cheung Johnson #FBPE (@scjlibdem) September 3, 2018

— Rachel Lewis (@Rachel_J_Lewis) September 2, 2018

Members found it difficult to keep their list under 10 people:

— Dr Marjorie Bark (@marjorie_bark) September 3, 2018

— Alex Hegenbarth (@mAlexHegenbarth) September 2, 2018

Many enjoyed meeting members through campaigning on the streets spreading Lib Dem love wherever they went.

— Ruby Chow (@doublereds) September 1, 2018

Praise didn’t stop there and members discussed those who have guided them through their Lib Dems paths and passages.

— Marie Goldman (@mariecgoldman) September 3, 2018

It was so lovely to see our members received bucketloads of praise for their noble and often unsung actions. If you have a list of your own, add it here:

— Ruby Chow (@doublereds) September 1, 2018