Lib Dems WIN North Shropshire

Liberal Democrats won a stunning victory in North Shropshire, taking one of the Conservatives' safest seats.

Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan received 17,957 votes, representing a swing of 34% from the Conservatives and giving her a majority of 5,925.

North Shropshire was the 58th safest Conservative seat in the country, with former Conservative MP Owen Paterson having a majority of almost 23,000 votes in 2019. This represents the second biggest majority overcome in a modern by-election, after Christchurch in 1993.

Liberal Democrats WIN North Shropshire. This is a stunning victory in what was one of the safest Conservative seats in the country.



This sends a clear message to Boris Johnson: The party is over.



Congratulations Helen Morgan MP and thank you to all our volunteers and members! pic.twitter.com/i6L5fRNR5l — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) December 17, 2021

The stunning Liberal Democrat win follows their success in Chesham and Amersham in June, when a Conservative majority of 16,000 was overturned with another huge swing resulting in Sarah Green MP being elected with a majority of over 8,000.

Ed Davey said:

“This result is a watershed moment in our politics and offers hope to people around the country that a brighter future is possible. Millions of people are fed up with Boris Johnson and his failure to provide leadership throughout the pandemic and last night the voters of North Shropshire spoke for all of them.

“This is the second stunning by-election victory this year for the Liberal Democrats - both in formerly safe Conservative seats. From Buckinghamshire to Shropshire, lifelong Conservatives have turned to the Liberal Democrats in their droves and sent a clear message to the Prime Minister that the party is over.

Millions of people are fed up with Boris Johnson and his failure to provide leadership throughout the pandemic and last night the voters of North Shropshire spoke for all of them.



Congratulations @HelenHalcrow, you will make a wonderful MP for your community. pic.twitter.com/KJRsEuxMxK — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) December 17, 2021

“The Liberal Democrats believe people deserve a fair deal where everyone plays by the same rules – including those in Downing Street. We will fight for that fair deal with good schools, safe streets and high-quality healthcare.”

In her speech at the election count, Helen Morgan MP said:

"Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people.

"They have said loudly and clearly: 'Boris Johnson, the party is over'.

"Your government, run on lies and bluster, will be held accountable. It will be scrutinised, it will be challenged and it can and will be defeated.

"Across the country, the Liberal Democrats are taking on the Conservatives and winning."

Watch @HelenHalcrow's speech after the stunning result of the North Shropshire by-election was declared.



Boris Johnson #ThePartyIsOver. pic.twitter.com/nVwsLhbYyM — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) December 17, 2021

Liberal Democrat MPs have been reacting to the news.

Even a swing half this size would win the @LibDems 57 seats from the Conservatives in a General Election https://t.co/kPzZ2R3DCC — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) December 17, 2021

Happy Christmas, Prime Minister. The party's over.



Proud to have played a small part in this political earthquake.



Absolutely stonking result 👏🏽 🥳🎊 https://t.co/1QnV8MdXA9 — Munira Wilson MP (@munirawilson) December 17, 2021

Even Ed, who is self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid, celebrated the news.