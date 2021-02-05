Voting by post is the easiest and safest way for people to have their say.

With elections going ahead this May, winning the postal vote will be more important than ever.

The Liberal Democrats Campaigns and Elections Team are providing resources to help you sign more voters up to vote by post.

Templates

The most effective way to get people to encourage people to register for a postal vote is through direct mail, enclosing a postal vote form.

The Campaigns and Elections Team have added direct mail and email templates to the Campaign Hub. Be sure to read the Code of Conduct in the folder and follow the party's Covid campaigning advice.

(You'll need to be registered for the Campaign Hub to view these resources, sign up at libdems.org.uk/access)

New Postal Vote Tool

With thanks to Mike Shepherd and the Liberal Democrats Software Group we are launching a new tool to help people register to vote by post.

Voters can complete an online form which produces a postal vote form with their details merged. They can then print, sign and return this form.

You can find the tool at libdems.org.uk/postal-vote

Remember that voters signing up through this tool will still need to print their form at home. This may be tricky for some residents.