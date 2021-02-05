Liberal Democrats

Winning the postal vote

Find out about the Lib Dems' new postal vote tool and resources to help you win

By Robin Rea, Feb 05, 2021 2:02

Voting by post is the easiest and safest way for people to have their say.

With elections going ahead this May, winning the postal vote will be more important than ever.

The Liberal Democrats Campaigns and Elections Team are providing resources to help you sign more voters up to vote by post.

Templates

The most effective way to get people to encourage people to register for a postal vote is through direct mail, enclosing a postal vote form.

The Campaigns and Elections Team have added direct mail and email templates to the Campaign Hub. Be sure to read the Code of Conduct in the folder and follow the party's Covid campaigning advice.

 

Resources

 

(You'll need to be registered for the Campaign Hub to view these resources, sign up at libdems.org.uk/access)

 

New Postal Vote Tool

With thanks to Mike Shepherd and the Liberal Democrats Software Group we are launching a new tool to help people register to vote by post.

Voters can complete an online form which produces a postal vote form with their details merged. They can then print, sign and return this form.

You can find the tool at libdems.org.uk/postal-vote

 

Postal Vote Tool

 

Remember that voters signing up through this tool will still need to print their form at home. This may be tricky for some residents.

 

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.