Do you want to help run the Welsh Liberal Democrats? | Ydych chi am helpu i redeg Democratiaid Cymru?

There are currently 4 open vacancies on Welsh Liberal Democrat committees that are open to all members.

Being on a committee is a really potent way of having your say on how our party is run. If you're keen to get more involved, why not take a look?

Ordinary Member of the Membership Development Committee

1 vacancy to be filled

Ordinary Member of the Board

1 vacancy to be filled

Ordinary Member of the Finance & Resources Committee

2 vacancies to be filled

Never stood before? Don't worry - the Federal Party has put together a guide to the process that you might find useful:

Read now

It's a really exciting time to be involved with the Welsh party. With the Welsh Parliament elections coming up next year, this is your chance to be part of a big win for the Liberal Democrats. We'd love to have you on board!

If you're interested, all the info you need can be found at the link below. Nominations are open from the 4th March until the 25th March - good luck!

Find out more

Ar hyn o bryd mae 4 swydd wag agored ar bwyllgorau Democratiaid Rhyddfrydol Cymru sy'n agored i bob aelod.

Mae bod ar bwyllgor yn ffordd wirioneddol nerthol o ddweud eich dweud ar sut mae ein plaid yn cael ei rhedeg. Os ydych chi'n awyddus i gymryd mwy o ran, beth am edrych?

Aelod Cyffredin o'r Pwyllgor Datblygu Aelodaeth

1 swydd wag i'w llenwi

Aelod Cyffredin o'r Bwrdd

1 swydd wag i'w llenwi

Aelod Cyffredin o'r Pwyllgor Cyllid ac Adnoddau

2 swydd wag i'w llenwi

Peidiwch byth â sefyll o'r blaen? Peidiwch â phoeni - mae'r Blaid Ffederal wedi llunio canllaw i'r broses a allai fod yn ddefnyddiol i chi:

Darllenwch nawr

Mae'n amser cyffrous iawn i fod yn rhan o'r parti Cymreig. Gydag etholiadau Senedd Cymru yn dod i fyny'r flwyddyn nesaf, dyma'ch cyfle i fod yn rhan o fuddugoliaeth fawr i'r Democratiaid Rhyddfrydol. Byddem wrth ein bodd yn eich cael chi ar fwrdd y llong!

Os oes gennych ddiddordeb, gellir dod o hyd i'r holl wybodaeth sydd ei hangen arnoch trwy'r ddolen isod. Mae'r enwebiadau ar agor o'r 5ed o Fawrth tan y 26ain o Fawrth - pob lwc!

Darganfyddwch fwy