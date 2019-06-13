Liberal Democrats

Join one of our new working groups!

Help shape Liberal Democrat policy - join one of our working groups today

By Christian Moon, Jun 13, 2019 9:06

We are currently looking for members for three new policy working groups on the future of work, the natural environment and utilities.

The working groups will take evidence and prepare policy proposals to submit to Autumn Conference 2020.

Working group members are expected to attend meetings (in person or by dialling in), input their ideas for policy, and play a role in drafting the policy paper. The position is voluntary.

The deadline for applications is 1pm on Wednesday 3rd July.

You can find out more about the working groups, and apply here:

Find out more

Apply now

 

