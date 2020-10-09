Liberal Democrats

World Mental Health Day

The coronavirus crisis has shone a light on the need to do more on mental health.

By Munira Wilson, Oct 09, 2020 8:10

This World Mental Health Day, it’s more important than ever that we take the time to reflect on our wellbeing.

The coronavirus crisis has exacerbated mental ill health for many people across the UK, and although tackling Covid-19 is the most critical battle our health system is facing right now, it’s crucial that we remember to take care of our mental health too.

While we can hope to get a grip on coronavirus in the coming months, the mental health impacts will last a lifetime. We must ensure no-one slips through the net as the scale of the mental health impact of this crisis emerges.

That’s why the Liberal Democrats have been fighting for better mental health support for the frontline workers who have put their lives on the line throughout the pandemic.

In order for them to look after us, we must look after them.

At Autumn Conference last month, members voted overwhelmingly in support of a package improving mental health resources for those health and care workers.

These measures include making the Covid-19 support hotline available 24/7, introducing an ‘occupational health passport’ so workers do not have to relive mental health traumas every time they start a new job and taking steps to encourage every health and social care workplace to have a qualified mental health first aider.

When we think about the future, it's clear that going 'back to normal' is not an option.

But it’s not just health and care workers who deserve better. We all do.

As I set out in my speech to Autumn Conference, it’s clear that going 'back to normal' is not an option when we think about the future. It is time to re-boot and re-think the way we live our lives.

That starts by appointing a Minister for Wellbeing to Cabinet who will scrutinise the Government’s actions and ensure they are fundamentally in keeping with health and wellbeing.

If you are in need of mental health support, Mind offers a range of information and guides on looking after your wellbeing throughout coronavirus.

You can also call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123.

