This World Mental Health Day, it’s more important than ever that we take the time to reflect on our wellbeing.

The coronavirus crisis has exacerbated mental ill health for many people across the UK, and although tackling Covid-19 is the most critical battle our health system is facing right now, it’s crucial that we remember to take care of our mental health too.

While we can hope to get a grip on coronavirus in the coming months, the mental health impacts will last a lifetime. We must ensure no-one slips through the net as the scale of the mental health impact of this crisis emerges.

It's more important than ever that we take the time to reflect on our wellbeing.

That’s why the Liberal Democrats have been fighting for better mental health support for the frontline workers who have put their lives on the line throughout the pandemic.

In order for them to look after us, we must look after them.

Liberal Democrat conference voted overwhelmingly to support a package improving mental health support for health and care workers! 👩‍⚕️

We’re calling for a comprehensive package to support the mental health needs of health and social care staff. 👇#LDConf https://t.co/njW2Y10NSh — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) September 25, 2020

At Autumn Conference last month, members voted overwhelmingly in support of a package improving mental health resources for those health and care workers.

These measures include making the Covid-19 support hotline available 24/7, introducing an ‘occupational health passport’ so workers do not have to relive mental health traumas every time they start a new job and taking steps to encourage every health and social care workplace to have a qualified mental health first aider.

When we think about the future, it's clear that going 'back to normal' is not an option.

But it’s not just health and care workers who deserve better. We all do.

As I set out in my speech to Autumn Conference, it’s clear that going 'back to normal' is not an option when we think about the future. It is time to re-boot and re-think the way we live our lives.

"When we think about the future, it’s clear that going 'back to normal' is not an option. It's time to re-boot and re-think the way we live our lives."@munirawilson sets out a bold vision for the future of public health at #LDconf. Her speech in full > https://t.co/LsvHEjwY6E pic.twitter.com/yYrPTpH69Y — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) September 27, 2020

That starts by appointing a Minister for Wellbeing to Cabinet who will scrutinise the Government’s actions and ensure they are fundamentally in keeping with health and wellbeing.

If you are in need of mental health support, Mind offers a range of information and guides on looking after your wellbeing throughout coronavirus.

You can also call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123.