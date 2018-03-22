World Water day: We must start valuing and preserving the world’s water

Water is life. Access to clean water, and the availability of hygienic disposal of human waste, affects every aspect of human health, as well as education, economies and livelihoods.

By Liberal Democrats, Mar 22, 2018 5:03

Today is World Water Day, and competition for this increasingly scarce resource is affecting the environmental integrity and biodiversity of our world.

The undeniable fact is that freshwater ecosystems are the source of almost all the water we use in our cities and in manufacturing, and about half the water we use to grow crops. For many of us in developed countries good water is so plentiful and readily available that we rarely pause to consider what life would be like without it. However, we know that for many of the world’s poorest, clean water, on tap, is a dream.

And what about our oceans? Plastic is having a devastating effect on our seas and destroying marine life. A horrific 8 million tonnes of plastic are dumped into the ocean every year and poisons or suffocates precious sea creatures.

So water is, indeed, life. We must start valuing and preserving the world’s water, which sustains all life on our planet. The Liberal Democrats are committed to, both conserving our environment and ecosystem, and meeting the recommended 0.7% of GDP in foreign aid.

