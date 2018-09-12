ALDC Campaigns & Communications Intern

Liberal Democrats

Salary:  UK Living Wage (currently £14,250 per annum for over 25s)

Hours:  Full time until 30 June 2019

Location:  Manchester

Closing Date: 24 September 2018

ALDC – Liberal Democrat Campaigners and Councillors are looking to recruit a new intern for our 2018-19 Campaigns and Communications Internship Programme.

This is an exciting opportunity to be involved in the work of the organisation as we continue to build on the gains in this year’s local elections and by-elections.

The post is based at ALDC’s HQ in Salford Quays, helping with our national campaigns output, our communications and social media, and also helping campaign ‘on the ground’ with two of our partner local parties in Greater Manchester (Oldham, Trafford and Bury). ALDC is now in the fifth year of our hugely successful internship programme.

How to apply

Interviews will take place in our offices on Monday 1st October (travel expenses to attend the interview will be paid).

Applications by email, including a CV and a covering letter/email explaining why you think you would be suitable for the role to:
Claire Halliwell
Campaigns & HQ Team Manager
claire.halliwell@aldc.org
by 10am on 24th September

