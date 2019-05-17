Brexit will hit young people hardest.

Brexit is a national embarrassment - and it's going to hurt young people more than anyone else.

It leaves us weaker in the fight against the climate crisis.

It strips our universities of millions of pounds of funding.

It takes away our right to live in, work in, travel in and fall in love with the 27 other countries of the European Union.

Both the Conservative and Labour parties want to take that away from us. Theresa May is pandering to climate science deniers on the hard Tory right.

Jeremy Corbyn is ducking his responsibility to millions of Remainers who voted for Labour in 2017. He's refused to unequivocally back a People's Vote. He's repeatedly told us free movement will end. His shadow ministers brag on panel shows that Labour's "bailing the Tories out":

Truly remarkable. The constant Gardiner to the Tories: "We are in there trying to bail you guys out." pic.twitter.com/rONOXIjFjs — John Harris (@johnharris1969) May 3, 2019

We are the next generation. It's the responsibility of politicians to build a better future for us. But the Tories and Labour have ducked that responsibility to chase a hard, damaging Brexit instead. They're letting young people down.

That's why I'm joining young people up and down the UK and voting for the Liberal Democrats - the biggest, strongest Remain party.

That's why I'm voting to stop Brexit on Thursday 23rd May.

We can send a message to the Tories and Labour that we won't be ignored. We can get back to fixing the inequality rife in society. We can secure Britain's place in a greener future, in an EU that's carbon-neutral by 2045. Help us get there - share our video now:

Our message is clear - every vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit. Say you're with us next Thursday. Let's stand up for young people - and put an end to this national disaster.