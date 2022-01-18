Liberal Democrats

Young Liberals Development Officer

By Anonymous on January 18, 2022

Responsible to: Head of Field Resources

Salary: £23,000 per annum 

Benefit: 3% Employer’s Pension Contribution 

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: Part time - 30 hours per week (including some evenings and weekends eg. Conferences, Exec meetings, action days)

Location: Lib Dem Headquarters or home based with travel

Closing date: 5pm Monday 31st January 2022

Purpose of the job

You will be responsible for supporting the Young Liberals, ensuring all organisational needs are met, including administrative and safeguarding support. 

You will coordinate support for Young Liberals members and activities across Lib Dem HQ departments, especially taking a proactive lead on issues relating to Wellbeing and Welfare. 

Embedded in the Campaigns & Elections team, you will work with, and support, the Young Liberals Executive and smooth running of the Young Liberals organisation. You will work with the Young Liberals Executive to ensure materials and advice are available to help Lib Dem Campaigners engage with younger voters, and to support the development and activation of Young Liberals members and branches.

How to apply

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms   then proceed with your application. 

  • A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address
  • A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected]

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at shortlisting stage.

The  Party  believes  it  is  essential  to  foster  equity,  equality,  diversion  and  inclusion  within  our workforce.  We  want  our employees  to  thrive  in  an  environment  where  everyone  is  welcome and  supported  to  achieve  their  potential.  It  is  important  to  celebrate  what  makes  us  unique  and that  you  feel  valued,  appreciated  and  free  to  be  who  you  are.

