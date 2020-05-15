Liberal Democrats

2019 Election Review

The review into the Liberal Democrat 2019 European and General Election campaigns has been published. Read it here.

By Mark Pack, May 15, 2020 3:05

Following the 2019 General Election, the Federal Board commissioned Dorothy Thornhill and her team of fourteen to conduct an independent review of the Party’s performance. 

The Liberal Democrats are committed to a fair and open society and reflect that in our internal approach to transparency and accountability. The resulting report is therefore available here in its entirety. 

