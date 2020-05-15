2019 Election Review

Following the 2019 General Election, the Federal Board commissioned Dorothy Thornhill and her team of fourteen to conduct an independent review of the Party’s performance.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to a fair and open society and reflect that in our internal approach to transparency and accountability. The resulting report is therefore available here in its entirety.

If you are unable to view the file below, please click here.

It appears your Web browser is not configured to display PDF files. Please click here.

Download the review

If you have any reactions to the report, you can submit them libdems.org.uk/2019-review-feedback