This election is our chance to win the change our country desperately needs.

Right across our great United Kingdom, people from all backgrounds and all walks of life, are working hard, raising families, helping others and playing by the rules. But they have been let down and taken for granted for far too long by this out-of-touch Conservative Government. Families and pensioners are struggling with sky-high energy bills, food prices and housing costs – and the Conservatives have only added to the pain, because they just don’t care.

The Conservatives have plunged the NHS into crisis, failing to deliver the new hospitals they promised and making people wait hours for an ambulance, weeks to see a GP or months for urgent cancer treatment. They are letting water companies get away with pumping filthy sewage into our rivers and lakes and onto our beaches.

It’s time for a change.

These Conservatives have got to go. And in so many parts of the country, we have shown that it is the Liberal Democrats who can get them out.