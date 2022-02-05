This election is our chance to win the change our country desperately needs.
Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to elect a strong local champion who will fight for a fair deal for you and your community.
A fair deal where everyone can afford a decent home somewhere safe and clean – with a comfortable retirement when the time comes.
A fair deal where every child can go to a good school and have real opportunities to fulfil their potential.
A fair deal where everyone can get the high-quality healthcare they need, when they need it and where they need it.
That is the fair deal the Liberal Democrats are fighting for.
Foreword
Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey
View
Our Fair Deal
Our fair deal would give everyone the power to make the most of their potential, and real freedom to decide how they live their lives.
View
A fair deal on the economy
Everyone deserves the chance to get on in life and see their hard work and aspiration properly rewarded.
View
A fair deal on public services
Every child deserves the best possible start in life. Everyone should receive the care they need when they need it.
View
A fair deal on the environment
Everyone should be able to enjoy the benefits of our wonderful natural environment, and our children should inherit the future they deserve.
View
A strong United Kingdom and a fair international order
Liberal Democrats are proud internationalists. We believe that our country and our people thrive when we are open and outward-looking.
View
A truly fair democracy
Liberal Democrats believe that basic rights and dignity are the birthright of every individual, to be respected, cherished and enhanced.
View
The Economy
Liberal Democrats believe in enabling people and allowing businesses to thrive.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on the economy
View
Business and Jobs
We have to make Britain one of the most attractive places in the world for businesses to invest.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on business and jobs
View
Climate Change and Energy
Climate change is an existential threat. Urgent action is needed to achieve net zero and avert catastrophe.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on climate change and energy
View
Health
Liberal Democrats believe that people should be in control of their own lives and health and that means everyone should get the care they need, when they need it, where they need it.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on health
View
Care
Everyone deserves high-quality social care when they need it. Liberal Democrats want everyone to be able to live independently and with dignity.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on care
View
Education
Liberal Democrats believe that education is the best investment we can make in our children’s potential and our country’s future.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on education
View
Families, Children and Young People
Every child deserves the best possible start in life and the opportunity to flourish, no matter their background or personal circumstances.
View
More detail
On our fair deal for families, children and young people
View
Pensions and Safety Net
Liberal Democrats believe that no one should fear for their future, struggle to put food on the table, or worry about heating their home.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on pensions and the safety net
View
Crime and Policing
Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own homes and communities. Liberal Democrats will prevent crime and build communities where people can truly feel safe.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on crime and policing
View
12. Natural Environment
Protecting our precious natural environment lies at the heart of the Liberal Democrat approach. Everyone should be able to enjoy open green spaces, clean blue rivers and the beauty of Britain’s coast.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on the natural environment
View
Food and Farming
Liberal Democrats will stand up for British farmers and ensure everyone can get affordable, healthy and nutritious food, produced to high welfare and environmental standards.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on food and farming
View
Housing
Liberal Democrats know that a home is a necessity and the base on which people build their lives. So we will ensure that everyone can access housing that meets their needs.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on housing
View
Communities and Local Government
People want to live in flourishing communities. No community can flourish without powers and resources.
View
More detail
On our fair deal for communities and local government
View
Transport
Liberal Democrats will enhance local, regional and national connectivity while boosting the economy, protecting the environment and improving public health.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on transport
View
Culture, Media and Sport
The UK’s rich and vibrant cultural heritage is a national treasure. Liberal Democrats will invest in our cultural capital and nurture the next generation of talent.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on culture, media and sport
View
Immigration and Asylum
Liberal Democrats are fighting for a fair, effective immigration system that treats everyone with dignity and respect.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on immigration and asylum
View
Rights and Equality
Liberal Democrats exist to build a free society where every person’s rights and liberties are protected.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on rights and equality
View
Political Reform
Liberal Democrats want to begin to repair the damage that has been done by the constant stream of Conservative sleaze, and to end the era of neglect.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on political reform
View
Defence
Liberal Democrats will strengthen our Armed Forces and support the people who work in them.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on defence
View
International
Britain needs to stand up on the world stage for those vital liberal values which are the cornerstone of our society: democracy, liberty, human rights and the rule of law.
View
More detail
On our fair deal on international affairs
View
Sign up for email updates...