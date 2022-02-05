For Everyone

Ed Davey listens to a family

This election is our chance to win the change our country desperately needs.

Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to elect a strong local champion who will fight for a fair deal for you and your community.

A fair deal where everyone can afford a decent home somewhere safe and clean – with a comfortable retirement when the time comes.

A fair deal where every child can go to a good school and have real opportunities to fulfil their potential.

A fair deal where everyone can get the high-quality healthcare they need, when they need it and where they need it.

That is the fair deal the Liberal Democrats are fighting for.

Foreword

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey

Our Fair Deal

Our fair deal would give everyone the power to make the most of their potential, and real freedom to decide how they live their lives.

A fair deal on the economy

Everyone deserves the chance to get on in life and see their hard work and aspiration properly rewarded.

A fair deal on public services

Every child deserves the best possible start in life. Everyone should receive the care they need when they need it.

A fair deal on the environment

Everyone should be able to enjoy the benefits of our wonderful natural environment, and our children should inherit the future they deserve.

A strong United Kingdom and a fair international order

Liberal Democrats are proud internationalists. We believe that our country and our people thrive when we are open and outward-looking.

A truly fair democracy

Liberal Democrats believe that basic rights and dignity are the birthright of every individual, to be respected, cherished and enhanced. 

The Economy

Liberal Democrats believe in enabling people and allowing businesses to thrive.

More detail

On our fair deal on the economy

Business and Jobs

We have to make Britain one of the most attractive places in the world for businesses to invest.

More detail

On our fair deal on business and jobs

Climate Change and Energy

Climate change is an existential threat. Urgent action is needed to achieve net zero and avert catastrophe.

More detail

On our fair deal on climate change and energy

Health

Liberal Democrats believe that people should be in control of their own lives and health and that means everyone should get the care they need, when they need it, where they need it.

More detail

On our fair deal on health

Care

Everyone deserves high-quality social care when they need it. Liberal Democrats want everyone to be able to live independently and with dignity.

More detail

On our fair deal on care

Education

Liberal Democrats believe that education is the best investment we can make in our children’s potential and our country’s future.

More detail

On our fair deal on education

Families, Children and Young People

Every child deserves the best possible start in life and the opportunity to flourish, no matter their background or personal circumstances.

More detail

On our fair deal for families, children and young people

Pensions and Safety Net

Liberal Democrats believe that no one should fear for their future, struggle to put food on the table, or worry about heating their home.

More detail

On our fair deal on pensions and the safety net

Crime and Policing

Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own homes and communities. Liberal Democrats will prevent crime and build communities where people can truly feel safe.

More detail

On our fair deal on crime and policing

12. Natural Environment

Protecting our precious natural environment lies at the heart of the Liberal Democrat approach. Everyone should be able to enjoy open green spaces, clean blue rivers and the beauty of Britain’s coast.

More detail

On our fair deal on the natural environment

Food and Farming

Liberal Democrats will stand up for British farmers and ensure everyone can get affordable, healthy and nutritious food, produced to high welfare and environmental standards.

More detail

On our fair deal on food and farming

Housing

Liberal Democrats know that a home is a necessity and the base on which people build their lives. So we will ensure that everyone can access housing that meets their needs.

More detail

On our fair deal on housing

Communities and Local Government

People want to live in flourishing communities. No community can flourish without powers and resources.

More detail

On our fair deal for communities and local government

Transport

Liberal Democrats will enhance local, regional and national connectivity while boosting the economy, protecting the environment and improving public health.

More detail

On our fair deal on transport

Culture, Media and Sport

The UK’s rich and vibrant cultural heritage is a national treasure. Liberal Democrats will invest in our cultural capital and nurture the next generation of talent.

More detail

On our fair deal on culture, media and sport

Immigration and Asylum

Liberal Democrats are fighting for a fair, effective immigration system that treats everyone with dignity and respect.

More detail

On our fair deal on immigration and asylum

Rights and Equality

Liberal Democrats exist to build a free society where every person’s rights and liberties are protected.

More detail

On our fair deal on rights and equality

Political Reform

Liberal Democrats want to begin to repair the damage that has been done by the constant stream of Conservative sleaze, and to end the era of neglect.

More detail

On our fair deal on political reform

Defence

Liberal Democrats will strengthen our Armed Forces and support the people who work in them.

More detail

On our fair deal on defence

International

Britain needs to stand up on the world stage for those vital liberal values which are the cornerstone of our society: democracy, liberty, human rights and the rule of law. 

More detail

On our fair deal on international affairs

This manifesto sets out Liberal Democrat policies and priorities for the United Kingdom. The Scottish and Welsh Liberal Democrats set their own policy on devolved matters, and for those policy areas, the proposals here apply to England only. Our sister party, the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland, makes its own policy on devolved issues in Northern Ireland.

