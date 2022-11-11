10 million people give up on getting a GP appointment

GP postcode lottery revealed
Some areas in England now have almost 3,000 registered patients for every fully qualified GP.
Around 10 million people gave up on getting a GP appointment in the past month despite needing one, analysis of official figures has revealed.
Despite GPs seeing thousands of patients every day, we are hearing devastating stories of people waiting in pain for months or shelling out their hard-earned cash to go private.
This could lead to countless missed or delayed diagnoses as people go without the care they need, creating a ticking time bomb for our NHS.
It is deeply worrying that millions of people are trying and failing to see their GP because it’s just so difficult to get an appointment.Daisy Cooper
The ONS survey found that one in five adults reported needing to contact their GP practice in the past month but decided not to, equivalent to 9.94 million people. Of these, 56% (5.6 million) blamed long waiting times for an appointment, 26% (2.6 million) said they were unable to contact their GP practice at the times required and 23% (2.3 million) said they didn’t think they’d be able to get an appointment at a suitable time.
Almost six in ten of those who decided not to contact their GP chose to manage their condition themselves. 22% (2.2 million) sought advice on the internet, 13% (1.3 million) asked friends or family for advice, and 5% (500,000) resorted to private medical treatment.
Those living in the most deprived areas in England (30%) and women (23%) were significantly more likely to report that they needed to contact their GP practice in the past month but decided not to.
The ONS survey also found stark examples of the impact on people who are struggling to get a GP appointment.
Because of delays with GP and Hospital I am still suffering with my illness and have got into trouble with my employer because of my sickness record. I have had to resort to borrowing money to pay for private consultation to see if I can resolve the pain I am in…”31 year old woman surveyed by the ONS
These damning figures must act as a wake-up call for the government. It’s time for ministers to finally recruit the extra GPs we were promised, and give patients a guaranteed GP appointment within a week when they need one, or 24 hours in an emergency.
Back our plan make sure people can see their GP within a week, or within 24 hours if in urgent need.