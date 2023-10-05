For Everyone

For Members

Join from £15/year

About Us

What we stand for

Our Networks

10 things Rishi Sunak didn’t mention

LD
by Liberal Democrats
5 Oct 2023

Rishi Sunak’s speech was so out of touch he may as well have been living on another planet.

He had nothing new to say on the big issues facing families, from the cost of living crisis to local health services that have been run into the ground.

1. Mortgages

The average mortgage has gone up by £220 a month in the year since the catastrophic mini Budget, according to the Bank of England.

People shopping in a supermarket

2. Food prices

Food prices have risen by 10% in the past year as the cost of living goes through the roof.

3. Energy bills

One in three families across England will pay higher energy bills this winter than last, rising to one in two poorer households.

Ambulance

4. Ambulances

Ambulance delays were their worst on record last winter and there has been no clear plan on how to prevent a similar crisis this time round.

Dirty water pouring from pipe into water course

5. Sewage

Raw sewage was dumped into rivers and coastlines 824 times a day last year after Conservative MPs have repeatedly voted to allow water companies to continue the filthy practice.

6. Dentists

4.4 million children did not see an NHS dentist in the past 12 months despite NHS recommending that they go once a year

Woman looking concerned while reading a piece of paper

7. Pensions

12 million pensioners could lose out after Rishi Sunak failed to commit to keeping the triple lock in future years.

8. Rents

Rents have risen by an average of £110 per month over the past year since the mini budget sent interest rates soaring.

9. Concrete roofs (RAAC)

41 hospitals and 174 schools are impacted by the RAAC scandal which Sunak failed to mention once despite his own role in slashing funding to fix crumbling buildings.

Palace of Westminster

10. Sleaze

Rishi Sunak didn’t mention disgraced ministers like Liz Truss, Boris Johnson or Chris Pincher who have received over £500,000 in taxpayer payouts after quitting or being sacked.

Our hospitals are crumbling and children are waiting in pain to see an NHS dentist, but Sunak has nothing more to offer than more broken promises and empty words.

The Conservative Party is out of touch, out of ideas and deserves to be kicked out of office.  The sooner we can have a general election so the British people can put this government out of their misery the better.

Sign up for email updates

We will keep you up to date by email.

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: libdems.org.uk/privacy. You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: data.protection@libdems.org.uk or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

 

 

 

More news

This website uses cookies

Like most websites, this site uses cookies. Some are required to make it work, while others are used for statistical or marketing purposes. If you choose not to allow cookies some features may not be available, such as content from other websites. Please read our Cookie Policy for more information.

Essential cookies enable basic functions and are necessary for the website to function properly.
Statistics cookies collect information anonymously. This information helps us to understand how our visitors use our website.
Marketing cookies are used by third parties or publishers to display personalized advertisements. They do this by tracking visitors across websites.