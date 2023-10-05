10 things Rishi Sunak didn’t mention

Rishi Sunak’s speech was so out of touch he may as well have been living on another planet.
He had nothing new to say on the big issues facing families, from the cost of living crisis to local health services that have been run into the ground.
The average mortgage has gone up by £220 a month in the year since the catastrophic mini Budget, according to the Bank of England.
Food prices have risen by 10% in the past year as the cost of living goes through the roof.
One in three families across England will pay higher energy bills this winter than last, rising to one in two poorer households.
Ambulance delays were their worst on record last winter and there has been no clear plan on how to prevent a similar crisis this time round.
Raw sewage was dumped into rivers and coastlines 824 times a day last year after Conservative MPs have repeatedly voted to allow water companies to continue the filthy practice.
4.4 million children did not see an NHS dentist in the past 12 months despite NHS recommending that they go once a year
12 million pensioners could lose out after Rishi Sunak failed to commit to keeping the triple lock in future years.
Rents have risen by an average of £110 per month over the past year since the mini budget sent interest rates soaring.
41 hospitals and 174 schools are impacted by the RAAC scandal which Sunak failed to mention once despite his own role in slashing funding to fix crumbling buildings.
Rishi Sunak didn’t mention disgraced ministers like Liz Truss, Boris Johnson or Chris Pincher who have received over £500,000 in taxpayer payouts after quitting or being sacked.
Our hospitals are crumbling and children are waiting in pain to see an NHS dentist, but Sunak has nothing more to offer than more broken promises and empty words.
The Conservative Party is out of touch, out of ideas and deserves to be kicked out of office. The sooner we can have a general election so the British people can put this government out of their misery the better.