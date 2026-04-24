President's Report: 100 things @ 100 days

Hello lovely Liberal Democrats!

This week, we reached 100 days since I took office as Party President - and what an honour it’s been so far!

I’ve been working with incredible members, activists, councillors, parliamentarians and staff across our party to help us to reach more people - voters, donors, volunteers, media and more - with our liberal message and to reinforce our position as the last line of defence against populism and division in our country.

Below are 100 things that I’ve been doing since I was elected to play my part in that fight as Party president. It’s not an exhaustive list but I hope it gives a flavour of what I’ve been up to!

(p.s. It’s in a random order, so please don’t read too much into that!)

Launched our local General Election campaign in Sheffield Hallam with brilliant PPC Sophie Crossthorn Appeared on BBC Question Time - twice! - making the Liberal Democrat case to millions of viewers Pounded the pavements with Lisa Smart and Team Hazel Grove in the mission to win overall control of Stockport Council Challenged racist Reform MP Sarah Pochin live on LBC over her comments that seeing Black and Asian people on TV ‘drives her mad’ Joined Team Edinburgh to campaign for Sanne Dijkstra-Downie in her Holyrood campaign Spoke to the New Statesman for a feature on how Liberal Democrats have a 'moral duty' to challenge Reform and defend democracy Met with trans and non-binary party members at a roundtable to hear their aspirations for our party and recommitted to standing up against transphobia Knocked on doors with Mike Ross and Team Hull ahead of the Hull City Council elections Campaigned alongside Team Cardiff to get Rodney Berman elected to the Senedd this May (and recruited some new deliverers!) Kicked-off the process from the Federal Board to ensure a new party strategy is presented to Conference this cycle, as is required by the Constitution (watch this space for ways to contribute!) Set the wheels in motion to develop an internal party vehicle to support more working class members to stand as candidates - watch this space! Joined the panel of BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenessberg and called out Reform's divisive rhetoric Chaired two meetings of our Federal Board Called out Donald Trump's Bugsy Malone-style international mobster behaviour on Sky News Sat down with the Sunday Times Magazine to make the case for liberalism as an antidote to populism Called out Nigel Farage over his alleged history of anti-semitism in The Guardian Called out Trump's appalling intervention in Venezuela in Parliament Held Reform and the Conservatives to account on GB News over their 'egging on' of British participation in Trump's Iranian war at the beginning Pounded the pavements with Team Southwark ahead of the local elections Challenged Home Secretary over the Labour Government's cruel immigration reforms in the Commons Scheduled a visit to our Team in Birmingham to help them secure a seismic result in May! Canvassed alongside Will Forster and Team Woking as part of the West Surrey campaign Called out Trump over his threats to invade Greenland in the Commons Campaigned alongside Jackie Pearcey in Gorton and Denton, where we ensured voters had a Liberal choice to back Delivered leaflets with Team Brent in an effort to win Queens Park ward from Labour Went viral for telling Donald Trump to go f**k himself after he insulted troops and families who made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan, with Sky News, Good Morning Britain, PoliticsJoe, the London Economic and others all reporting on it. Spoke at the Conference Rally about our liberalism and our role in defeating populism from both the left and the right Championed a new Customs Union with the EU on the Quiet Riot podcast Called out Tory MP Nick Timothy over his Islamophobic views and comments during Eid, which was picked up by the Huffington Post Appeared on the Crossbench Podcast about how Liberal Democrats are the last line of defence against populism Challenged Nigel Farage over storming out of Parliament, contrary to parliamentary protocol Called out the Labour Government in Parliament over their disastrous NICs rise and its impact on businesses Made our case on Good Morning Britain for the emergency fuel costs package Called for EHRC guidance on single sex spaces to be published and for dignity of trans and non-binary people to be protected, featured in Pink News Spoke out against the unfair student loans regime in Parliament Urged the Home Secretary in Parliament to give people seeking asylum the right to work so that they can pay their way Held failing water companies to account in the House of Commons Called out the Labour Government over the undemocratic decision to suspend council elections in Parliament Championed work of Lib Dem councils in Parliament such as Oxfordshire Sat down for an interview with Roar News, London's biggest student newspaper, about why I'm a YIMBY and the need to build more homes Spoke with York student newspaper, York Vision, about why young people should back the Liberal Democrats Joined Baroness Floella Benjamin and Parliamentary colleagues to meet Windrush survivors and re-commit our party to fighting for justice Accepted the New Lib Dem MP of the Year from the Patchwork Foundation for work supporting underrepresented communities Joined Hina Bokhari AM at the Lib Dem Iftar at the London Central Mosque Spoke at the Southwark Liberal Democrats' International Women's Day event about our party's mission to tackle violence against women and girls Spoke alongside Ed at a fundraising dinner for potential new major donors in London Hosted a dinner and reception for major donors at Spring Conference and teamed up with Ed and Daisy to thank them for their support, and motivate them to keep giving! (Top work to the Fundraising Team, led by Julia, for coordinating!) Spoke at the fundraising dinner for Welsh Liberal Democrats ahead of the May Senedd elections Spoke at Team Haringey's fundraising dinner for major donors, where they raised thousands towards their May election campaign (incredible catering from Nick Da Costa!) Spoke at the East Riding of Yorkshire Party's inaugural gala dinner to raise cash for their local elections in 2027 Met 1-1 with a major donor to discuss our progress and ambitions for the May elections Secured the support of a generous new Federal Party donor who has agreed to fund a part-time staff member in the presidential office Spoke at the Young Liberal's Winter Soiree and championed several awesome YL women candidates for this May Spoke at a Cambridge University Liberal Association event, followed by a Q&A Spoke at the King's College London Liberal Democrat society Spoke at ALDC's Kickstart training to motivate and thank our fantastic activists Shared my tips, tricks and experiences with up and coming Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidates at a Parliamentary Candidates Association event Begun work to launch a new initiative to support more members from working class backgrounds to stand as candidates Provided advice for candidates from ethnic minority backgrounds to stand as Liberal Democrat candidates Spoke at the Liberal Democrat Campaign for Race Equality's event on diversifying our party and connected with attendees post-event to offer support Met with the CEO of 50:50 Parliament to discuss how we can support more women to stand as Liberal Democrats Joined a Pint and Politics event with students from the University of York Liberal Democrats Brought together chairs of our diversity AOs, alongside Vice President Victoria Collins MP, to develop proposals to improve internal party diversity Met with the Young Liberal Chair, Will Tennison, to discuss our strategy for engaging young people Met with the Chair of University of Bristol Liberal Democrats to discuss what support our student societies need Met with the Liberal Democrat Christian Forum to discuss the role of faith in politics Signed the Holocaust Book of Remembrance in Parliament on behalf of Liberal Democrat members Signed-off on the creation of a new AO (Lib Dems Friends of Cycling, Walking and Wheeling) after a recommendation from the Federal People and Development Committee Proposed and passed a Conference motion to trigger a review into diversity, inclusion and representation on internal party committees Canvassed with Brent and Tower Hamlets local parties to try secure more council seats in London Welcomed first-timers to Conference at their dedicated reception Took party members' questions about the work of the Federal Board from the Spring Conference stage Judged and presented the Party Awards to some of our most committed members Updated the new member pack with an anti-populist call to action and pushed for a youth-specific welcome pack Pushed senior media executives to give Liberal Democrats due coverage on their platforms Wrote to new Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten to learn lessons from his D66 on triumphing as a liberal party Joined our Federal International Relations Committee to stress the importance of learning from our sister parties' fights against populism globally Launched a review into the 2025 internal party elections, led by former MP Tom Brake Met with the Elections Minister to urge for the cancelled local government elections to be reinstated Met with Electoral Commission CEO, Vijay Rangarajan, to discuss how to support candidate diversity and candidate safety Supported the efforts to get F10 ratified so that we can turbocharge our candidate selection process Met with Regional Party Chairs from across the country to discuss challenges and opportunities in their patches Met with the Liberal Democrat Local Government Association Executive to discuss how to even better honour the critical role of councillors in our party Met with a group of Liberal Democrat council leaders across the country to hear about what local government needs from the Federal Party and from government Met with Director of Campaigns Dave McCobb to propose items of electoral strategy ahead of the May elections Pushed for the party to turbocharge its social media resourcing at my first Federal Communications and Elections Committee meeting (the party has since created 5 new social media roles - great work Media Team!) Interviewed candidates to Chair the Federal Elections and Campaigns Committee (welcome back Lord Mark Pack!) Interviewed for the role of Party Treasurer, our lead fundraising supremo (congratulations Tilly McAuliffe!) Helped shape fundraising support for key seats at a meeting of the Federal Finance and Resources Committee Set priorities for party policy development alongside fellow Federal Policy Committee members at the FPC away day Set the agenda for Conference with fellow Federal Conference Committee members at a bumper day-long meeting Hosted Ed in sunny Eastbourne on his local elections tour Attended the Party Body Forum to listen to what our amazing Affiliated Organisations (AOs) need and provide support Drove the process to appoint fantastic new and continuing members to internal party committees this term Consistently relayed member feedback to Ed Davey, Mike Dixon and senior party staff Recruited a dedicated member of staff, Sam - Presidential Assistant, to support me in my work as Party President day-to-day Hosted fortnightly presidential surgeries, meeting members to discuss their ideas and issues Called out Trump's appalling intervention in Venezuela in Parliament Opened and closed my first Conference as Party President Launched my Substack newsletter (today!) to reach new audiences and keep members up to date with what I'm doing - please do sign up!

That’s my 100 @ 100!

Lots done and lots more to do.

Thank you for your support - and good luck to all those teams with elections on May 7th!

Josh