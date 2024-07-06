72 Liberal Democrat MPs

The British people have elected a record number of Liberal Democrat MPs to be their local champions: working hard for their communities and fighting for a fair deal.

We will hold the Government to account for its promises to fix the Conservatives’ mess, while continuing to hold the Conservative Party to account for the terrible damage they have done to our country.

Above all, we will keep campaigning for our policies to fix the health and care crisis, get our economy back on track and end the sewage scandal.

So that everyone can see a doctor or a dentist when they need to. So that we value care and properly support carers, making sure everyone gets the high-quality care they deserve. So that families and pensioners don’t have to choose between heating and eating, and aren’t afraid of losing their home. And so that everyone can enjoy a clean natural environment.

That is the fair deal the Liberal Democrats are fighting for. So join us, and let’s make it happen!