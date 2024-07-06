For Everyone

6 Jul 2024
All 72 Liberal Democrat MPs elected at the 2024 General Election, in Westminster Hall

Liberal Democrats have elected 72 Members of Parliament at the 2024 General Election. This is a record result for the party.

Liberal Democrats are now the third-biggest party in the House of Commons.

More than three-and-a-half million people voted Liberal Democrat in this election.

Ed Davey, dressed in a dark suit with blue tie, waves. Behind him party activists applaud Ed.

“Millions of people have voted for change and put their trust in us, so our job now is to stand up for them.

“We have won people’s trust by listening to their concerns and focusing on the things that matter most to them. Most of all that is saving the NHS and making sure everyone can get the care they need.

“We have put health and care at the heart of our campaign, and we will put it at the top of the agenda in this Parliament too."

Ed Davey

Knocking down the Blue Wall

For years Liberal Democrats have been making local gains across the blue wall. Now we are winning MPs in places which have Conservative for over a century.

Liberal Democrats even won in four areas formerly represented by Conservative Prime Ministers: Boris Johnson's Henley, Theresa May's Maidenhead, John Major's St Neots and  David Cameron's Witney.

Lifelong Conservatives have switched to us because they were fed up with the appalling government on the economy, health services and sewage. Many will have a Liberal Democrat MP for the first time ever and will see what a difference it makes having a local champion for their community.

Back in the West Country

Voters in the West Country have put their faith back in us, sending 22 Liberal Democrat MPs to Parliament to fight for them.

Liberal Democrats won back Paddy Ashdown's former constituency of Yeovil, one of seven Somerset seats with Lib Dem MPs.

 

Growing in Scotland and Wales

Liberal Democrats gained four seats in Scotland. In the final result to declare, Liberal Democrats won back the area formerly represented by Charles Kennedy, winning Inverness, Skye and West Ross-Shire with a 19% swing.

Lib Dems are back on the map in Wales, winning Brecon, Radnor and Cwm-Tawe from the Conservatives.

People take a selfie with Ed Davey

The British people have elected a record number of Liberal Democrat MPs to be their local champions: working hard for their communities and fighting for a fair deal.

We will hold the Government to account for its promises to fix the Conservatives’ mess, while continuing to hold the Conservative Party to account for the terrible damage they have done to our country.

Above all, we will keep campaigning for our policies to fix the health and care crisis, get our economy back on track and end the sewage scandal.

So that everyone can see a doctor or a dentist when they need to. So that we value care and properly support carers, making sure everyone gets the high-quality care they deserve. So that families and pensioners don’t have to choose between heating and eating, and aren’t afraid of losing their home. And so that everyone can enjoy a clean natural environment.

That is the fair deal the Liberal Democrats are fighting for. So join us, and let’s make it happen!

