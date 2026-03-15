A digital world fit for the next generation

Tech companies have for far too long treated children as data to be mined rather than young people to be protected. They have let harmful content roam free on their sites from perpetuating negative body image to amplifying extreme and violent content. They have built addictive algorithms designed to keep children endlessly doom-scrolling at the expense of their mental health.

But we know that blanket bans cannot work in the digital age. They also disproportionately impact LGBTQ+ youth, disabled young people, and those in rural communities who rely on digital spaces for services, friendships and opportunities unavailable locally.

We must instead look at a new standard of age-appropriate online safety online like the offline world. While the Government’s response to online safety has been disappointing, the Liberal Democrats are proposing a liberal, more practical alternative.

Today, Liberal Democrats members passed a policy to move beyond blanket bans and toward a system where safety is baked into the technology itself.

Our new policy calls for: