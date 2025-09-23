A Liberal Vision for Digital Rights

The internet is one of the most powerful tools for freedom in human history. It connects communities, spreads knowledge, and gives people a voice. But it also carries risks - from the spread of child sexual abuse material to harassment, deepfakes, and the promotion of suicide and self-harm.

The Online Safety Act was meant to tackle these harms. Its aim, protecting children and vulnerable people, is one we all share. But the way the law is being implemented has been disproportionate and ineffective.

Already, political content, educational resources, and wellbeing forums have been caught up in inappropriate age-gating. Age-assurance systems pose real risks to privacy and data protection. And the Act threatens end-to-end encryption, a cornerstone of secure communication, especially for vulnerable groups like LGBT+ communities who depend on online networks for support.

Protecting young people and vulnerable groups online is vital. But it must be done in a way that is effective, proportionate, and rooted in liberal values.

That’s why Liberal Democrats have today passed a new policy, put forward by the Young Liberals, calling for a new approach - one that puts people, rights, and safety first:

to examine whether the Online Safety Act is meeting its stated aims, whether it is fit for purpose, and what reforms including further legislation are needed. Stronger scrutiny of Ofcom’s implementation to ensure regulations focus on tackling real online harms, not blocking access to politics, education, or wellbeing resources.

A new Digital Bill of Rights to safeguard privacy, free expression, and protection against online harms - ensuring online regulation works for people, not against them.