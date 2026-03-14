From Local Roots to Global Reach: A Liberal Vision for Universities

British universities are a world-leading export and an engine for innovation. They drive regional economies, host groundbreaking research, and provide life-changing opportunities.

But today, the sector is at a breaking point. Students are facing a cost-of-living nightmare, with 40% living on less than £100 a month after rent. Meanwhile, the Labour Government’s National Insurance hike and international student levy are draining nearly £700m from campuses annually.

The Liberal Democrats paid a heavy political price for making promises on tuition fees we couldn’t keep. We’ve learned from that.

That’s why we are not making unrealistic pledges. We are setting out a pragmatic, costed and achievable plan that would make a real difference to graduates now, while also fixing the system for the long term.

Today, our members passed our new policy to achieve that:



A Fairer Deal for Students and Graduates



We believe your background should never limit your ability to study. To make university life affordable again, we are calling for:

Reintroducing Maintenance Grants: Reintroducing grants of £3,500 per year for the most disadvantaged students, ensuring they can graduate with £10,000 less debt.



Reintroducing grants of £3,500 per year for the most disadvantaged students, ensuring they can graduate with £10,000 less debt. Cutting Graduate Repayments: Reversing Labour’s threshold freeze to immediately put hundreds of pounds back into the pockets of graduates. Under our plans, lower and middle earning graduates could save up to £14,000 over the lifetime of their loan.



Reversing Labour’s threshold freeze to immediately put hundreds of pounds back into the pockets of graduates. Under our plans, lower and middle earning graduates could save up to £14,000 over the lifetime of their loan. Debt Write-offs for Public Service: Writing off portions of student debt for those who commit 10 years of service in key public service roles.



Writing off portions of student debt for those who commit 10 years of service in key public service roles. Ending "Moving the Goalposts": Establishing an independent watchdog to stop governments from making retrospective, unfair changes to loan terms.

Securing the Future of the Sector



Universities need stability to innovate. To protect the financial health of the sector and boost the UK’s research power, our policy includes: