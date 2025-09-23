A New Hope for the Space Industry

Space is no longer the stuff of science fiction. It is a vital part of our economy, our security, and our daily lives. From satellite navigation to weather forecasting, from communications to climate monitoring, the space sector underpins industries worth billions and shapes how we live and work.

The UK has world-class talent, research, and potential. Figures like Tim Peake have inspired a generation, sparking enthusiasm for science and technology in schools and universities across the country. Our spaceports in Scotland and Cornwall, alongside hubs like Harwell in Oxfordshire, show the breadth of UK ambition.

But while our potential is vast, our progress is at risk.

The US, China, Russia, and European partners are pressing ahead, investing heavily in space capabilities. Meanwhile, the UK’s 2021 National Space Strategy is already out of date, leaving us in danger of falling behind. Without a clearer plan, we risk not only losing global leadership but also missing out on the jobs, innovation, and investment that flow from this fast-growing sector.

Liberal Democrats believe space should be a cornerstone of the UK’s future — an industry that drives growth, secures our independence, and inspires the next generation.

Today, our members have passed new policy to put the UK space sector back on track:

Renew the National Space Strategy , focusing on attracting international investment, fostering growth, and ensuring people-centred, efficient regulation.



Review and support UK spaceports and hubs to cement our place as a global space hub.



Designate space as a strategic industry under the National Wealth Fund, opening the door for productive investment in:

A UK satellite navigation system to ensure resilience after Brexit.

Cutting-edge technologies including quantum communications, satellites, advanced materials, optical infrastructure, and computing.

under the National Wealth Fund, opening the door for productive investment in:

Champion diversity and inclusion in the space workforce, with schemes to support underrepresented groups, including women, ethnic minorities, and people with disabilities.