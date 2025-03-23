Animal Welfare in the Food System
Britain is a nation of animal lovers. Brits expect the highest levels of animal welfare, and they deserve to know that the animals in the food system have their health protected to the highest level.
But under the last Conservative Government animal welfare was neglected for years. The Conservatives scrapped animal welfare legislation, agreed trade deals which undermined Britain’s animal welfare standards, and continually let down British farmers. And now the Labour Government is continuing this shameful record of neglecting rural communities.
Animals are sentient beings with the capacity to feel pain and suffering and they have a right to live in as decent and humane conditions as possible. Liberal Democrats are calling for a comprehensive strategy for animal welfare which ensures animals in the food system are able to live in humane and healthy environments from birth to death.
We’re also demanding better support for British farmers who produce a safe, sustainable and affordable supply of food while further improving animal welfare and environmental standards.
Today, members have passed new policy to get the UK back on track as a world leader for standards of animal welfare in the food system:
- Passing a comprehensive new Animal Health and Welfare Bill and delivering an all-encompassing national strategy on animal health and welfare, that secures Britain’s place as a world leader on standards.
- Signing a veterinary and phytosanitary agreement with the EU as soon as possible, and ensuring alignment on standards and quality.
- Investing in a workforce plan, so that farmers have access to enough vets, abattoirs and farm workers to meet the UK’s needs.
- Preventing unnecessarily painful practices in farming including non-anaesthetised castration and debudding, live plucking and force feeding.
- A national strategy to ‘End the Cage Age’ of animal farming; bringing an end to practices like farrowing crates within this parliament.
- Minimum standards for all imported food to meet UK animal welfare standards, including a ban on imported food produced with antibiotic growth promoters and animal products which would be illegal to produce in the UK, including foie gras.
- Introducing a national strategy to combat antibiotic resistance, including support for farmers and a ban on the routine and preventative use of antibiotics in groups of animals.
The Liberal Democrat plan commits to making the UK a global leader in animal welfare through stronger standards, workforce investment, and ethical farming practices. By ending inhumane treatments, ensuring transparency, and upholding high welfare in imports, we will build a more sustainable and compassionate future.