Britain is a nation of animal lovers. Brits expect the highest levels of animal welfare, and they deserve to know that the animals in the food system have their health protected to the highest level.

But under the last Conservative Government animal welfare was neglected for years. The Conservatives scrapped animal welfare legislation, agreed trade deals which undermined Britain’s animal welfare standards, and continually let down British farmers. And now the Labour Government is continuing this shameful record of neglecting rural communities.

Animals are sentient beings with the capacity to feel pain and suffering and they have a right to live in as decent and humane conditions as possible. Liberal Democrats are calling for a comprehensive strategy for animal welfare which ensures animals in the food system are able to live in humane and healthy environments from birth to death.

We’re also demanding better support for British farmers who produce a safe, sustainable and affordable supply of food while further improving animal welfare and environmental standards.

Today, members have passed new policy to get the UK back on track as a world leader for standards of animal welfare in the food system: