Britain’s nuclear deterrent depends on Trump. It’s time to change that

Donald Trump has threatened to annex Greenland. He has bullied NATO allies. He has shown far more warmth towards the tyrant bombing Ukrainian cities – Vladimir Putin – than towards the brave Ukrainians defending them.

He and his White House lackeys have made it clear, repeatedly and unmistakably, that American support for European security is conditional – conditional on European countries doing what Trump wants, whether on trade, relations with China, or just being nice to him. Certainly nothing to do with the values and alliances that have kept us safe for eighty years.

While Trump is in charge, we certainly cannot rely on America as a dependable ally in the way we used to. And we can no longer bet our nation’s security on the hope that the US won’t produce new versions of Trump in the future.

So the real question is not whether we should build a sovereign British nuclear deterrent. The question is what happens if we don't.

Trident missiles will need replacing in 2042. If we haven’t built our own capability before then, we’ll have no choice but to go back to the Americans. Who knows what terms they’ll offer? Who knows how much President Donald Trump Jr will charge us to lease US-made nuclear missiles? We cannot afford to leave our national security to chance.