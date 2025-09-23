Building a Fair Asylum System

The UK asylum system is in crisis - and people fleeing war and persecution are paying the price.

For years, the Conservatives trashed the system, letting backlogs spiral out of control and leaving thousands of vulnerable people stuck in expensive hotels. Now, rather than fixing the mess, Labour has doubled down with counterproductive measures like the immediate suspension of family reunion pathways and reducing the move-on period for new refugees.

This is dividing communities, costing billions, and undermining the UK’s proud history of offering sanctuary to those in need.

As liberals, we believe in compassion, fairness and efficiency. That means ending the chaos, restoring dignity, and building an asylum system that works for everyone.

Today, members passed a new Liberal Democrat policy to do this by: