Certainty for Ukrainian Children Living in the UK
Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022, the Liberal Democrats have been steadfast in our support for Ukraine and its people. This policy, brought forward by the Young Liberals, reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that being a true friend to Ukraine means more than just standing up for it on the world stage - it means standing up for Ukrainians living here in the UK, especially the thousands of children who have been forced to flee their homes.
Many Ukrainian children in the UK have experienced profound trauma and disruption. Displaced across Europe, they face challenges adjusting to new environments, languages, and education systems. They deserve safety, stability, and certainty - the chance to build a future in communities that welcome and support them.
Today Liberal Democrat members have set out a clear, practical plan to make life easier for Ukrainian children and their families in the UK:
- Automatically extending visas for Ukrainians already granted status and residing in the UK, removing the uncertainty that hangs over families and children.
- Establishing a pathway to indefinite leave to remain for Ukrainians who have integrated into British life and wish to stay long-term, ensuring security and stability for those making the UK their home.
- Ensuring Ukrainian pupils and other children with experiences of forced displacement do not face delays in school enrolment and receive trauma-informed support tailored to their needs.
- Re-establishing GCSEs and A-levels in the Ukrainian language, so that young people can maintain ties to their culture and language while progressing academically.
- Ensuring that Ukrainian-language books and educational materials are widely available in schools and libraries, supporting language retention and cultural identity.
- Supporting Ukrainian cultural, educational, and linguistic initiatives within the UK to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment.
- Providing guidance and support to Ukrainians accessing further education, higher education, and apprenticeships, helping them to build successful futures.
- Offering support to displaced Ukrainians in the UK who wish to voluntarily resettle in safe areas of Ukraine, helping families reconnect with their homeland when it is safe to do so.
This policy demonstrates our commitment to giving Ukrainian children the certainty they need - a sense of belonging, security, and opportunity. But this is not about policy; it is a promise to stand with those who have suffered so much and to help them build a brighter future here in the UK.