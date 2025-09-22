Certainty for Ukrainian Children Living in the UK

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022, the Liberal Democrats have been steadfast in our support for Ukraine and its people. This policy, brought forward by the Young Liberals, reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that being a true friend to Ukraine means more than just standing up for it on the world stage - it means standing up for Ukrainians living here in the UK, especially the thousands of children who have been forced to flee their homes.

Many Ukrainian children in the UK have experienced profound trauma and disruption. Displaced across Europe, they face challenges adjusting to new environments, languages, and education systems. They deserve safety, stability, and certainty - the chance to build a future in communities that welcome and support them.

Today Liberal Democrat members have set out a clear, practical plan to make life easier for Ukrainian children and their families in the UK: