Watching Christmas trees pop up all around, the lights making the darker evenings sparkle.

It’s a time when we can come together with friends and family. To sing, to eat, give and receive presents.

And, thank God for the grace and blessings we have to celebrate in our life.

Christmas time gives us a chance to reflect on the past year, whilst looking forward to a new one.

As I look to the future, I pray that we welcome a year of kindness and peace.

Although Christmas is a joyous time for so many, it may also bring added pressures.

I want to send my love and prayers to those caring for loved ones over Christmas. You are unsung heroes of our health system, and Christmas is a time when your acts of kindness and care are felt even more.

We hold in our hearts those less fortunate than ourselves. And to those who, this year, are without loved ones over Christmas.

Whether through loss or the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, if you are missing family and friends at your Christmas table, you are in my thoughts.

So, from my family to yours, I wish you a very Merry Christmas filled with peace, love and joy.