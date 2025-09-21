Connecting Communities - Building a Rail Network for the 21st Century
Trains aren’t working properly for the people who rely on them.
Years of Conservative neglect left Britain’s railways failing passengers. Fare rises have pushed costs up by nearly £1,100 a year in some areas since 2019, while services have become less reliable and ticketing remains too complicated.
Liberal Democrats want to put passengers first. Rail should be affordable, reliable, and simple to use so that it can connect communities, support jobs and drive economic growth.
That’s why today, Liberal Democrat members have passed a policy which would improve our rail services with:
- Nationwide tap-in tap-out ticketing so passengers can travel seamlessly without fuss.
- Automatic compensation whenever trains are delayed or cancelled, removing the hassle for passengers.
- A statutory duty on accessibility so everyone, regardless of ability, can use the rail network with dignity and ease.
- All new rail lines electrified by default, with clear targets to speed up electrification elsewhere, plus the smart use of battery and hydrogen technology where suitable.
- Alongside new rail routes, public rights of way for walking, wheeling, and cycling should be created, encouraging active travel and healthier communities.
- Reverse the harmful government cuts to the Restoring Your Railway programme, which aimed to reconnect communities cut off by the Beeching era.
Rail is vital to building a fairer, healthier, and more connected Britain. It’s time to get rail back on track, putting passengers first and investing in the future.