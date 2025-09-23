Defending Women’s Rights Across the Globe

Women’s rights worldwide are under increasing attack. The rise of authoritarianism, combined with the retreat of the UK and US from global leadership - especially through deep cuts to development funding - is rolling back hard-won progress.

Access to education, sexual health services, and protection from violence are all being undermined. This is not just a crisis for women and girls; it is a crisis for justice, equality, and global stability.

Yet both Labour and the Conservatives have weakened the UK’s ability to make a positive difference. Their dramatic cuts to the Official Development Assistance budget have slashed resources for vital programmes supporting women’s rights.

Liberal Democrats believe the Government must urgently recommit to championing gender equality worldwide. To do this, we must develop a roadmap for restoring the UK’s aid spending to 0.7% of gross national income and ensure at least 20% of that is dedicated to gender equality initiatives.

Today, our members have passed new policy which sets out a plan to defend women’s rights across the globe: