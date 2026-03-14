Driving Forward - Road to Access

Learning to drive is more than just a rite of passage - it is a vital life skill. For many young people, a driving licence is the road to economic freedom, education, and independence.

But after years of Conservative mismanagement and continued inaction under Labour, the road to independence has become a dead end.

Average waiting times for driving tests have spiralled to over 20 weeks, with some learners waiting half a year just for a slot. This scarcity of test slots has enabled bots and resellers to snap up bookings and sell them back to desperate learners at inflated prices.

Combined with soaring average annual insurance premiums of over £2,000 and lesson costs exceeding £1,500, we are facing a crisis where too many are being prevented from learning to drive because of their income or where they live.

Today, Liberal Democrat members passed a new plan to clear the backlogs, end the rip-offs, and get the next generation moving: