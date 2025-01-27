Ed Davey marks Holocaust Memorial Day 2025

As we commemorate 80 years since Britain and her allies defeated the Nazis and ended the Holocaust, we must never forget those appalling atrocities. We must never forget how six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis – how so much inhumanity was inflicted on humans by humans.

We must remember so that we try harder to stop it happening again - as it has so tragically in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and elsewhere.



To do this, we must be vigilant in our opposition to hatred, discrimination and oppression, and vigilant in defence of peace, human rights and compassion.



That includes combating antisemitism in all its forms - which has sadly been on the rise across our country since the horrific terror attacks on October 7th 2023.