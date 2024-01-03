Ed Davey's Tory Removal Service

For Everyone

3 Jan 2024
Photo of Lib Dem leader Ed Davey in front of poster van. Poster van reads "Ed Davey's Tory Removals" "Vote Liberal Democrat" A large arrow with the words "Time's up" points to an image or Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street.

The Liberal Democrats are the leading Conservative MP removal service in the Blue Wall and beyond. Four historic by-election wins and sweeping gains in last May’s local elections show that voters across the country are turning to us for change.

People are fed up with waiting for promised hospitals that are never built, waiting for an end to sewage being dumped in our rivers and waiting for real action on the cost of living.

To kickstart his Surrey campaign tour, Ed Davey drove a poster van advertising ‘Ed Davey’s Tory Removals’ through Guildford, before addressing Lib Dem campaigners, activists and the party’s local parliamentary candidate Zöe Franklin.  The poster describes the Liberal Democrats as the “Blue Wall’s Premium Conservative MP unseating service”, with services including repairing NHS waiting times, ending raw sewage discharges and tackling the cost of living crisis. 

Flier advertising Ed Davey's Tory removals and services on offer.

It shouldn’t be up to Rishi Sunak to cling on for another twelve months, desperately hoping for something to turn up and causing even more damage as he tries to keep his fractured party behind him.

That’s why we're tabling a law to force a General Election, so we can send the movers into Number 10 and get rid of this out-of-touch Conservative Government.

General Election NOW

Join our calls for an immediate General Election.

