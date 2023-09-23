Ending Period Poverty

Periods are not just a monthly inconvenience, but they can be painful, unpleasant and expensive.

And it is the cost, perhaps the most straightforward of things to address, which is putting millions of families under unnecessary strain in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

For those already grappling with economic barriers like the gender pay gap and ‘motherhood penalty’, the estimated lifetime costs of £5000 can be overwhelming.

There are an estimated 2.8 million women and girls coping with period poverty across the UK. A number that has only grown thanks to the cost of living crisis.

That is not acceptable. We can fix it - and we must.

Period products are not a luxury but a basic necessity. Nobody should find themselves unable to access the products they need simply because of their financial circumstances.

But the Conservative Government’s current provisions for free period products in England fall woefully short of the mark. These products are currently available only in schools, leaving countless others without support.

Liberal Democrats are committed to taking action, standing up against period poverty, and working towards a more equitable future.

Our new policy, endorsed by Liberal Democrat members today, outlines a comprehensive plan to improve access to free period products across England, eradicating period poverty and fostering a more inclusive society.