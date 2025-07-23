Ending the suffering in Gaza and the West Bank

We can’t turn a blind eye to the devastation across the Occupied Territories if we want to achieve a permanent peace for Palestinians and Israelis.

When the ceasefire in Gaza came into force on 19 January, we all felt an enormous sense of relief - and hope - at the prospect that this horrendous conflict might come to an end, enabling the alleviation of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the release of all the hostages.

But since the resumption of Netanyahu’s military campaign in Gaza, the suffering of Palestinians’ in the Strip has reached new extremes. We’ve been collectively appalled at the abhorrent aid blockade - with food being used as a weapon of war - and the reports of indiscriminate attacks against Gazans seeking life-saving supplies.