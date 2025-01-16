Ending Trump’s terrible trade war

We have to stand tough against Trump’s tariffs

Donald Trump has launched a senseless, destructive trade war that threatens the jobs and living standards of people here in the UK, in the United States, and around the world.

Trump loves tariffs – he even says it’s “the most beautiful word in the dictionary”! But as Liberals, we profoundly disagree. Don’t forget: it was the Victorian Liberals who overturned centuries of protectionism and ushered in a new era of free trade and prosperity.

The goal for us as Liberals – the champions of free trade – has to be ending this trade war as quickly as possible. We need to get Trump to drop his tariffs, and more broadly turn the world away from a path towards nationalism and isolationism that ultimately harms us all.

So how do we do that? We have consistently argued that you have to deal with Trump from a position of strength. He’s a bully, and you don’t handle a bully by appeasing them – by being nice and hoping they won’t hurt you.

That’s why we’re so worried by Labour offering to water down Britain’s online safety laws and cut taxes on the social media giants – just to appease Trump and his Co-President, Elon Musk. It’s wrong, and it won’t work.