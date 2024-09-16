Fair Votes Now!

The 2024 general election has again exposed the flaws of the First Past the Post system. Leaving millions of voices unheard and creating a divisive, adversarial political climate where collaboration is discouraged and accountability is often sidestepped.

The previous Conservative government, by making voting harder and ignoring democratic integrity, has only deepened these systemic issues, eroded public trust, and allowed for a ‘winner takes it all’ attitude to infiltrate the democratic process.

The Liberal Democrats have long championed proportional representation, advocating for a voting system where every vote truly counts. We believe that reforming our electoral system is crucial for a fairer democracy and better governance.

Improving our democracy is an important end in itself, but it is also a necessary step to building a better country, with good schools and hospitals, affordable housing, safe communities and clean air. With a better electoral system and more democratic institutions, politicians and parties will have to be more focused on the things that really matter to people, and we’ll have better public services and a fairer society as a result.

Liberal Democrats have a comprehensive plan to build a better politics, starting with a fair voting system so no one’s vote is wasted:

Replace first past the post with proportional representation via STV for UK General Elections and local elections in England.

Ensure that the UK has an automatic system of inclusion on the electoral register.

Protect and strengthen the Electoral Commission, including by repealing the Government’s power to designate a strategy and policy statement for the Commission.

Scrap the Conservatives’ Voter ID scheme.

Enable all UK citizens living abroad to vote for MPs in separate overseas constituencies, and to participate in UK referendums.



Give young people the right to vote in the first election after their 16th birthday, for UK general elections and referendums, and local elections in England.