Federal People & Development Committee - August 2024 Report
- The General Election agents training was a hugely successful programme. The compliance team were thanked by everyone present, and it was noted that the support for agents during this election was fantastic. Particular thanks to Head of Compliance Kerry Buist and NW Region’s Paul Trollope who headed this piece of work up.
- Becky Carr presented us with a report on training generally, both that done for the GE and that planned for the future. Incumbency training was confirmed as planned.
- FPDC are keen to continue to provide training for local party officers and have suggested this should be focussed on chairing and the membership developing role.
- It was noted the party’s anti-semitism training was being rolled out and board members were encouraged to undertake it as soon as possible.
- Dual Membership continues to be an area of concern for several of our AOs and work is ongoing in this area.
- Campaigner and candidate wellbeing and the support they receive continues to be a high priority.
- Our Whistleblowing and Safeguarding and Welfare working groups will be meeting with DSG in the next month to
- FPDC are aware of the concerns about our independent health and wellbeing advice provider Health Assured and are monitoring the situation. We will be looking at this in more detail in the future.
- AO Reviews - this is the only piece of work we have outstanding/ have not started and we will be focussing on this over the next few months.