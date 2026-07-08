Federal Policy Committee June meeting: 16th June 2026

Overall, FPC reviewed and discussed two significant policy papers - Defending Democracy and Primary Healthcare, as well as hearing from Parliamentarians on Party Strategy and Foreign Affairs.

It was noted that Lord Teverson was the new FPC representative from the House of Lords.

Calum Miller MP, Foreign Affairs spokesperson, provided a briefing with follow-up discussion to FPC on Sir Ed Davey MP's speech the following day. This would highlight a growth and defence partnership, a key step on the ladder towards rejoining. The speech would speak on joining the Single Market, establishing an EU-UK customs union and a European Security Council with the UK as a permanent member and gaining UK access to SAFE.

Sarah Lewis, Chair of the Defending Democracy working group, took FPC through the 1st draft. There was feedback on a range of areas, improving local government, electoral area and constitutional thinking. Sarah will return to the next meeting this month with a further draft.

The President, Josh Barbarinde MP, also gave an update around the Strategy paper process underway by the Federal Board and the consultation he is undertaking with Party Members. Once the consultation closes, an initial draft will go to the Federal Conference Committee, followed by consultations on the text over the summer, amendments, and then a debate at Autumn Conference 2026. There was discussion around engagement with Federal committees while keeping the process agile, entrepreneurial, and relentless. It was also noted Tom Gordon is leading a review in the election results in the North of England, with findings due towards the end of July.

Dr Kate O’Kelly, Chair of the Primary Healthcare working group, returned with the second draft. Improvements were made to a range of areas from previous FPC feedback, covering everything from child oral health or empowering GPs to making the positive impacts on patients clearer. FPC welcomed the draft and requested further small additions, emphasising the political importance of the paper and of patient choice.